Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: New faces

Uttar Pradesh is all set to go to polls from February 11 for the 403 state assembly. The seven-phase election will be a test for Chief Minister Akhielsh Yadav who managed to gain control of the Samajwadi Party. The BJP is looking to repeat its Lok Sabha election performance in this crucial polls. As campaigning has begun in the state, here’s a brief profile of all the new faces fielded by various political parties.

Shrikant Sharma

BJP, Baldeo (Scheduled Caste)

BJP National secretary wins ticket: Associated with the BJP over two decades since age 16, Sharma, now 40, won his first assembly poll ticket Monday. The seat, Baldeo, is a reserved one in Mathura, Sharma’s home. A product of the RSS student wing ABVP, he has risen sharply in the BJP since Amit Shah became party president. Sharma is currently BJP national secretary and media convener. Sharma studied in Mathura and later Delhi, where he emerged a prominent voice in the ABVP. Baldeo constituency, currently represented by Pooran Prakash of RLD, has a mixed electorate and Sharma has promised he would focus on good governance and all-round development.- by Ishita Mishra