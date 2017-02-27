Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017: Whom did PM Modi copy when he wore a costly suit after Obama’s visit, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav in Deoria, UP (Source: ANI photo) Akhilesh Yadav in Deoria, UP (Source: ANI photo)

In their relentless back and forth, it was Akhilesh Yadav’s turn to reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “naqal” remark. At an election rally in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the state Chief Minister asked PM Modi whom did the latter copy when he wore a costly suit when President Barack Obama visited India last year.

The CM also said the party that gets the maximum votes in the last phase, ends up winning the election. He also cautioned people against Mayawati , saying the BSP chief could enter into an alliance with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. “Hamari bua( Mayawati) kabhi bhi BJP ke saath Raksha Bandhan mana sakti hain; aap log unse savdhaan rahen,” said Akhilesh.

