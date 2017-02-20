UP assembly elections 2017: Gayatri Prajapati breaks down, says moved SC, confident of justice

Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati File/PTI Photo by Nand Kumar (PTI9_16_2016_000094B) Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati File/PTI Photo by Nand Kumar (PTI9_16_2016_000094B)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Amethi candidate Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who has been accused of raping a woman, broke down during a rally on Monday saying he had moved the Supreme Court against the charges against him and was confident that the apex court would hear his plea and do justice. The senior leader who was addressing a rally in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh said he respected the apex court. Prajapati is contesting from Amethi constituency.

Addressing a party rally, Prajapati asked them not to support the BJP as it was corrupt, cruel and indulged in atrocious activities. He said he would be amongst the people and would take the stage only when the people would vote for him. Wiping his tears, Prajapati said he would remain in the court of the common people (janta ki adalat) till February 27. He pleaded to the people to oust the BJP from the country.

On Sunday, at a rally Fatehpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and taunted that the apex court had to intervene to get the FIR registered against Prajapati. He lamented that ‘goonda raj’ is prevailing in the state and police stations have become Samajwadi Party office. PM Modi said, “The SC had to intervene to get the FIR registered against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. ‘Goonda raj’ is prevailing all over UP and police stations have become Samajwadi Party office.”

On Saturday, after the Supreme Court issued directions, the Lucknow police filed an FIR against him and six of his associates on charges of gangraping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd