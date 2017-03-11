Night before in Uttar Pradesh: 3 moods-hope, anger and nostalgia

Outside the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Friday, a day before the results. Tashi Tobgyal Outside the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Friday, a day before the results. Tashi Tobgyal

INSIDE THE sprawling courtyard of the SP office at the bazaar in Varanasi, Ramkumar Yadav is busy instilling hope among demoralised cadre. “I am telling you, we are forming the government. Don’t listen to the rubbish on TV. You worry about arranging for the band-baja and sweets tomorrow,” he shouts at a worker over the phone.

Disconnecting the call, he launches into a long tirade about the “sold-out media”, which is “ready to buy every lie that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi throws at the public”. He alleges that the exit polls, most of which have given the edge to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, are toeing the saffron party’s line and that all will be proved wrong on Saturday.

“Tell me, why don’t you show the great work that (Chief Minister) Akhilesh Yadav has done across the state? You think people are stupid that they will fall for speeches? In 2012, we didn’t think we would win, because we hadn’t worked. But we won by a landslide. This time, our work is there for all to see. At least in Varanasi, I can say we are winning all the eight seats,” says Yadav, who has been associated with the SP since the 1990s.

And yet, when a local TV crew arrives, Yadav and his colleagues agree to sit inside the Hanuman temple in the courtyard and pray for victory. They sing in unison, “Hey sankat mochan, sankat door karo (Remove our difficulties).”

At the the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency office in Bhelupur, the atmosphere is calmer. Shivsharan Pathak, office in-charge, is at his desk clearing bills even as a group of workers mill around. He says he didn’t need exit polls to tell him that the BJP was winning.

The party is yet to place orders for sweets, he says. “Several of our party workers have their own sweet shops. There will be no dearth of it tomorrow,” says Vishal Chaudhary, a BJP worker. Many Varanasi residents, however, said that BJP had distributed sweets on Thursday evening after exit polls predicted a victory for the party in the state.

Chaudhary says the BJP is winning because “people are sick of SP’s goondaism and caste-driven politics” and want “change and development”. Jaiprakash Singh, an RSS worker associated with the BJP, is more measured in his analysis. “All this while, they were doing social engineering. This time, we have done it. Add to this the leadership of Modiji and the hope he instills. Still, I will wait till tomorrow to celebrate. UP is a vast state and surveys rarely get the pulse of its people,” he says.

At the BJP district headquarters in Ghulab Bagh, the scene is merrier. Party workers have been sitting in the lounge and watching reruns of the exit polls on various channels through the day. They chat among themselves about arrangements for the next day: “quintals” of sweets required, number of people who would be given lunch, milk needed for tea and how people would need something better than “lauki ka kheer”.

One worker says the election swung in their favour because of polarisation. “The Prime Minister’s mention of Kabristan and Shamshan (graveyard and cremation ground) in his speech has worked to our advantage. It is an issue on the ground that no one spoke about. The issue threw Akhilesh Yadav’s campaign out of gear,” he says, claiming that the party would win 300 seats.

But then, he whispers, “Even if we win 150 seats, we will still form the government. Wait and watch.” Office in-charge Satyendra Pandey says the Modi juggernaut has decimated the opposition. “Now, the SP people are going to temples and singing bhajans. Modiji has made them secular,” he says.

Another party worker quips that there is more saffron at the SP office — a temple complex taken over by the party — than the BJP headquarters. Barring the BSP district headquarters at Pandeypur, which remained shut through Friday, the Congress office at Englishia Line sported a forlorn look. In the two-room, terraced office, which looks as old as the city itself, three men in their 60s were sprawled on the white linen on the floor, taking an afternoon nap.

In a setting that resembles garment shops in mofussil towns — with a munshi table, a calendar carrying an advertisement of “Clown Times” and an emergency-era Murphy radio tucked away in a corner — the three men get up to reiterate the SP complaint about media bias.

“We have ruled for more than 50 years, dealt with media, gave them ads. But we have never seen such a sold-out media,” says Baijnath Singh, who has been working at this office since the early 1970s. After a brief customary assertion of victory for the alliance with SP, they slip into a long discussion about the glory days and subsequent decline of the Congress.

Against the backdrop of some rare images of Mahtama Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, they speak of Congress stalwarts such as Kamla Pati Tripathi, Sharad Pawar and Indira Gandhi holding well-attended meetings at the office. They talk of the myriad achievements of Nehru and Indira Gandhi, and how Congress shaped India.

They deride Prime Minister Modi for claiming that nothing was done by the Congress for 60 years, even as they discuss how the party’s belief that it was indispensable had done it in. They reiterate the party line that the Congress will come back and praise the work done by Akhilesh in the state. But the name of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi does not figure even once in the hour-long conversation.

Bhupendra Pratap Singh and Anand Shukla believe that for the Congress to rise, it needs to begin respecting its workers. “Look at what SP does for its workers. That is why they are ready to give their life for the party,” says Bhupendra Pratap.

Baijnath Singh believes that the party has suffered because people always want something new and Congress has not found “the new political language”. However, they continue to be optimistic about Saturday, which they feel has an importance that goes beyond UP’s borders. “Tomorrow’s verdict will not only decide the future of UP, but also of the alliance,” says Bhupendra Pratap.

Back at the SP office, on an empty chair is a Hindi newspaper with the headline: “Exit poll mein kesariya holi.” “Don’t look at this,” says a party worker, “Media never supports us. It’s just that our Chief Minister’s statements on an alliance with BSP has made the BJP more confident. But tomorrow, they will have a heart attack.”