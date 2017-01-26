Reserved seats: Priyanka Gandhi played ‘major role’ in nominee selection

Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi.

Sources in the Congress claimed that Priyanka Gandhi, party national president Sonia Gandhi’s daughter, had a major role in recommending names for the reserved seats that were announced on Wednesday. The 25 names that were declared recently for the third and fourth phases of the state Assembly polls included 10 reserved seats candidates, half of which were won by Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2012, BSP won four and Congress had won only one. Party sources said Priyanka, who senior party leaders had already credited for forging the alliance with SP, had met senior officers of the state scheduled caste department on the evening before the announcement.

She is also learnt to have met Brijlal Khabri, a BSP founding member who recently joined Congress. The party hopes to leverage the experience of Khabri, who hails from Jalaun district of Bundelkhand, in wooing Dalits in this election.

The meetings were meant to give Priyanka an understanding of the ground realities of the reserved seats. “We answered the queries on the reserved seats in the meeting and our strengths in those regions.” said Bhagwati Chaudhary, chairman, UP scheduled caste department, who also met her.

The state has 85 reserved seats. Congress has declared 21 nominees for these seats and 68 in total. In the seat-sharing agreement with the SP, the party got 105 seats.

In the previous state elections, the SP won 57 reserved seats while BSP won 17, Congress got four and three each to RLD and BJP. One seat went to an Independent who the Congress supported.

The latest list of 25 Congress candidates, included 7 incumbent MLAs. These include Ajay Kapoor from Kidwai Nagar, Uma Kanti Singh from Kalpi, Gayadeen Anuragi from Rath reserved constituency, Daljeet Singh from Tindwari, Vivek Kumar Singh from Banda, Aradhna Mishra from Rampur Khas and Anugrah Narain Singh from Allahabad North.

Sampat Devi Pal, founder of Gulabi Gang, has been named from Manikpur assembly constituency of Bundelkhand region. Pal had also contested 2012 election from the same seat as congress candidate but had lost to Chandra Bhan Singh Patel of BSP.

Among the young faces, list included name of Ankit Parihar, youth congress state president of Central UP, who has been made candidate from Bhagwantnagar constituency as well as Rahul Rai, youth Congress state president from Bundelkhand region, who has been made candidate from Jhansi Nagar constituency.