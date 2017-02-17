Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Rahul takes a swipe at PM modi, says instead of SRK’s DDLJ, got Sholay’s Gabbar Singh

Raebareli: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi waves at an election rally in UP. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar Raebareli: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi waves at an election rally in UP. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saying he makes empty promises, and never delivers. The Congress vice-president was also joined by sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rae Bareli for the first time this poll season, a parliamentary seat held by mother and party president Sonia Gandhi. Priyanka has been instrumental in cobbling together the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance ahead of Assembly polls in the state. She is also one of the 40 star campaigners the Congress is relying on to improve its performance in India’s largest state.

Slamming the prime minister for his opportunism, Rahul said PM Modi thinks of farmers only during elections. He put out demands of farmers before the PM, when he said, “They want three things: Waive off farmers’ loans, slash electricity bill by half and give right price for produce,” said Gandhi. “PM Modi makes empty promises, why doesn’t he act?” asked the Congress leader.

Taking on the BJP government, Rahul criticised the PM for not doing enough to waive off farmers’ loans. He said if PM Modi wants, then he can waive off loans in 15 minutes. “The BJP promised they’ll waive off farmers’ loans. Congress had waived Rs 70,000 crore of farmers’ loans when it was in Centre. If Modi wants, he can waive off loans in 15 minutes but no one does it. Modi had promised special packages to Bihar as well, but what happened?” asked Gandhi.

The Congress vice-president also used Bollywood’s reference to hit out at the Modi government. He said, “Instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as “Achhe Din” – Modi’s poll chant – people get ‘Gabbar Singh’ from Sholay.” He also said that Modi had promised Varanasi of providing free internet, about cleaning up the city but he hasn’t delivered on his promises. “Relationships aren’t made this way, Modi ji,” added Rahul. He further asked media to show what has happened there. On demonetisation, Gandhi said it dealt a big blow to small businesses, small shopkeepers and farmers.

With two days to go for the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, war of words continued between BJP, Congress-SP alliance and the BSP on Thursday. Leaders from all the major parties held rallies and press conferences to attack the opposition and woo the voters. Party’s workers have long been demanding that Priyanka campaign, but the Congress high command has clarified that she will restrict her campaign only to Amethi and Raebareli. In both these constituencies, Priyanka will campaign for the ten candidates of the Congress Party. It hasn’t yet been decided if she will also campaign for the Samajwadi Party candidates.

