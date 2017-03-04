Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav is shielding Gayatri Prajapati, says PM Modi in Jaunpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally at Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Source: ANI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally at Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Source: ANI photo)

While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on safety of women in the state asking, “After sunset in Jaunpur, do any daughters or sisters get out of homes? Shouldn’t their security be taken care off?” The prime minister also slammed the Akhilesh government for shielding rape accused minister in his cabinet Gayatri Prajapati. “Akhilesh Yadav is shielding Gayatri Prajapati, Samajwadi Party is not interested in governance. We shall ensure safety of women,” adding that “If lost buffaloes can be tracked down in Uttar Pradesh, can the police not trace (rape accused) Gayatri Prajapati?”

He further said, “When people do some good work, they chant Gayatri Mantra, but SP-Congress leaders chant Gayatri Prajapati’s name.”

In his speech, Modi also invoked surgical strikes conducted last year and slammed the opposition parties for politicising the issue. “Those who question surgical strikes come to Jaunpur and ask the families of martyrs. Why politicise issues of national security,” he said.

Talking about the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, the prime minister Narendra Modi said, “For 40 years, our forces demanded OROP but nothing happened. I had promised a BJP Govt will implement OROP and we did. We will waive loans of small farmers in the first cabinet meeting after BJP comes to power in the state.”

“Today I am fighting a battle against corruption, black money. But SP, Congress, BSP is shouting. I ask them, what’s the problem? Those who have looted the nation, won’t they pay for their sins? Our fight against black money and corruption will continue, give me your blessings,” said PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi, his Lok Saba parliamentary constituency, where he started the roadshow at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) gate at 9 am, and travelled till Kashi Vishwanath temple, offering prayers to the deity. He also visited Kaal Bhairav temple, which is considered the guardian of the city.

