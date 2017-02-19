Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 Phase 3 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 12 districts

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 Phase 3: 69 constituencies go to vote today. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 Phase 3: 69 constituencies go to vote today.

Sixty nine constituencies of central Uttar Pradesh will vote in the third phase of state assembly elections on Sunday, with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav looking to repeat his 2012 performance of winning 54 out of 69 seats, including winning Kannauj, Mainpuri, Etawah and Auraiya districts in a clean sweep. BSP, BJP and Congress secured just six, five and two respectively. One seat went to an Independent. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP had won only Kannauj and Mainpuri seats. For these elections, Akhilesh is banking on claims of having introduced big development projects like the Metro Rail in Lucknow, the Lucknow-Agra Expressway starting from Lucknow and connecting seven out of 12 districts going for polls in the third phase — including Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur, Kannauj, Mainpuri and Etawah and several others.

LIVE updates here:

7:03 am: Voting begins in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Total 826 candidates contesting from 69 constituencies.

6:50 am: Visuals from a polling booth in Lucknow (Source: ANI)

06:47 am: Third phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will begin shortly. Final arrangements being carried out.

Contesting from Kannauj is his wife, Dimple Yadav, who has struck a chord with the people, addressing her as ‘Bhabhi’. She is now the star campaigner of the party, tagging along to grace the rallies of sister-in-law Aparna Yadav as well.

Lucknow is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Etawah is the native place of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, while another key district is Mainpuri, from where Tej Pratap Yadav is an SP MP. A total of 826 candidates are in fray, whose fate will be decided by 2.41 crore voters, including 1.10 crore women and 1,026 belonging to third gender category.

