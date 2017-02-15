Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 Phase 2 Live Updates: Polling begins in 67 constituencies

Of the 67 seats at stake, ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) had won 34 in 2012, followed by BSP 18, BJP 10, Congress 3 and others 2. Of the 67 seats at stake, ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) had won 34 in 2012, followed by BSP 18, BJP 10, Congress 3 and others 2.

After the high-decibel campaigning that ended on Monday evening, voting will take place in 67 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh figuring in the second of the seven-phase assembly elections in the state on Wednesday. A total of 720 candidates are in the fray as voting will be held across 11 districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun.

Live updates:

8:09 am: People queue up to cast vote in Sambhal. AIMIM’s Ziaur Rahman Barq, Iqbal Mehmood of Cong-SP, BJP’s Dr. Arvind, BSP’s Rafatullah contesting from Sambhal.

7:47 am: Voting has begun at Moradabad polling booth number 265.

7:44 am: Voting process which had been halted at Badaun Sadar constituency’s SK Inter College booth number 183, now resumes.

7:34 am: Glitch in EVM machine halts voting process at Badaun Sadar constituency’s SK Inter College booth number 183.

7:26 am: I have problem in my leg, its been almost half an hour and I am still waiting,machines not working: Voter at Moradabad polling booth.

7:24 am: Polling had to begin at 7 am, but they are still in process of setting up machines: A voter at Moradabad polling booth number 265.

7:15 am: Differently abled woman arrives at polling booth 128 in Bijnor to cast her vote in the second phase of the elections.

7:10 am: Visuals from polling booth 128 in Bijnor, Ruchi Vira of the SP-Congress alliance, BJP’s Suchi and BSP’s Rashid Ahmed contesting from the seat.

7:02 am: Visuals from polling station 265-MH Degree College in Moradabad,people queue up to cast their votes as polling begins.

6:45 am: Security arrangements in place at a polling booth in Moradabad.

6:43 am: Polling for 67 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in the second of seven phases, set to take place today. Visuals from Moradabad.

The second phase is considered as crucial for Samajwadi Party as stakes in this round are the highest for the ruling Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Out of the 67 seats, SP had won 34 in the previous assembly elections, while BSP, BJP, Congress and others won 18, 10, 3 and 2 respectively.

