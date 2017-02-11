Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 Phase 1 Live Updates: Polling begins in 73 constituencies of western region

People queue up outside a polling station in Govardhan, Mathura. (Source: ANI photo) People queue up outside a polling station in Govardhan, Mathura. (Source: ANI photo)

Polling began in 73 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh’s western region on Saturday morning in which an estimated 2.6 crore people are expected to caste their votes. This will also kickstart the Assembly elections in the state which will be held in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 11.

7:43 am: People after casting their votes in Baghpat.

7:31 am: Polling delayed in booth no- 42 in Mathura’s Govardhan, and in booth numbers 119 and 120 in Baghpat as EVMs are not working.

7:30 am: High security in riot-hit seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

7:30 am: Fate of 839 candidates to be decided in phase one of UP polls.

7:29 am: Polling underway in Shamli’s Thana Bhawan.

7:23 am: People arrive for voting in Dadri’s Bishada.

7:18 am: Polling underway in Noida Sector 15 A.

7:07 am: Polling underway in Bishada, Dadri. People cast their votes.

7:02 am: Voting for first phase of UP polls 2017 begins.

6:52 am: People queue up outside a polling station in Govardhan, Mathura. Voting to begin shortly UP polls 2017.

Western region of UP witnessed communal divide in last few years in which at least 65 people were killed and thousands displaced. In 2013, communal violence had broken out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli which falls under this region. The alleged exodus of Hindus was also reported from this region. Thus, strong security measures have been adopted by the administration to ensure peacefull polling. Also, 600 camera will be installed in ‘most sensitive booths’ to monitor the situation. Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and several cabinet ministers addressed public meeting in the region. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, results of Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa will also be announced on March 11.

