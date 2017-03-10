Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017: Nobody wants President’s rule or BJP remote control of UP, says Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav PTI Photo

Maintaining that the SP-Congress alliance should get a majority to form a government on its own, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said “but if there is some requirement to form the government, then no one will want that there should be President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh or that the BJP runs the government with a remote control”.

Asked by the BBC if he would consider a tie-up with the BSP after the results, Akhilesh said: “Nahi, gathbandhan ke liye mai is liye nahi keh sakta hun kyonki hum khud sarkar banane ja rahe hain. Aur Bahujan Samaj Party ki neta hain, unko mai ne ek rishte se hamesha ek samman diya hai, toh yeh swabhavik hai ki log manenge ki agar koi kami hogi to hum BSP ke sath na chale jayen, ya BSP ka sahyog na le lein, ye baat abhi kehna mushkil hai. Lekin mai yeh kehta hoon, Samajwadi aur Congress ka bahumat aane wala hai, aur bahumat ke saath sarkar banegi.”

(“No, I cannot say anything on alliance as we ourselves are going to form the government. And there is the leader of BSP, whom I respect because of a relation, so it is natural for people to think that if there is some shortcoming, then we might go with the BSP or might form a government with the support of BSP, but it is difficult to say this now. I reiterate that the SP and Congress will get a majority and form the government.”)

Asked if he was not ruling out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with anyone if needed, Akhilesh said: “I still want to say that the farmers, women and the youth have supported the Samajwadi Party. BJP has not been able to speak of its work. What the situation is will be known after the vote. SP and Congress will get a good number of seats and will form the government alone.”

Following the Chief Minister’s remarks, SP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal was quoted by ANI on its Twitter feed as saying: “Akhileshji didn’t mention BSP or Behenji’s name; aim is to keep communal forces out of the state. He said won’t let BJP run UP with remote and will use full force to stop them; now any meaning can be derived out of it.”

BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said: “Akhilesh Yadav has shown his weakness; his claim of getting complete majority proved false.”