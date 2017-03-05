Akhilesh, Rahul delicate people, cannot take hard decisions: Here are PM Modi’s top quotes at Varanasi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi (Source: ANI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi after concluding his roadshow that started in the afternoon. Sunday’s rally was PM Modi’s second rally in Varanasi, after addressing a roadshow on Saturday. Varanasi is PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. He attacked UP’s ruling Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties saying they have a totally different culture of politics which follows the mantra of kuch ka saath kuch ka vikas. PM Modi recalled renowned writer Mark Twain and said that the writer once said that the city of Varanasi is much more older than history.

Here are the top quotes of the PM:

# Those who have seen the hard days have the capability to take hard decisions. But those who have got everything from their fathers and forefathers are ‘gelua’, are scared to lose what they have

# The Army conducted surgical strike and the opposition asks for proof. They have no respect for our soldiers. That is why they did nothing for OROP. I wanted to solve this issue within 6 months but there was no record of anything. They had done nothing for the soldiers.

# Whatever I have got is due to the blessing of the people of Kashi. I can take hard decisions to rid the country of its

problems. I have the courage to do so

# In 2012, 2013, everyday the newspapers had headlines of scams- Coal scam, 2G, Augustaland- and the amount that went away. Today everyone asks Modiji how much came back? First goverment whom people trust to bring their money back

# SP, BSP, Congress always bad-mouth each other at every chance they get. But on November 8, they became one when I announced the demonetisation policy. Their boat was sinking after demonetisation was introduced. The country then witnessed who is pro-corruption and who is anti-corruption. Now the corrupts only now bear the brunt

# The state government doesn’t have the capability of utilising the money properly, given by the Centre. 60 years into Independence but there is only corruption.

# If proper development is done for Uttar Pradesh it will soon rise to the top. The people here are hard-working, fertile lands, tourism oppotunity is immense but the problem lies with the wrong government

# There is a distinctive difference between the western and eastern side of India. The western states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Goa, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra is economically developed but in the eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Nagaland, Odisha there is no development. I want to take our eastern states to the zenith of development

# Some political parties do work only to get votes. Our policy is ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ but the culture that has been introduced by SP, BSP and Congress is ‘kuch ka saath, kuch ka vikas’. They take the support of some people to win elections, they don’t care about others

# Only if the obstacles are removed, Varanasi will become a prosperous city. But the governments that came and went had only the election in mind. But proper work needs to be done in Varanasi

#Varanasi is considered as his own by all the Indians

# Varanasi could have been the centre of attraction for the entire world, people would have wanted to visit Varanasi once. Even Mark Twain had said that Varanasi is older than history itself

# Today the opportunity that I got to witness the people of Varanasi is something that I’ve never seen before

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd