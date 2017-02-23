UP elections 2017: ‘Donkeys inspiring, teach us to be loyal’, PM Narendra Modi’s reply to Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a point-to-point rebuttal for Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav’s recent donkey jibe aimed at him and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. At a rally in Bahraich, Modi said he would have understood had Akhilesh attacked him or the BJP but he could not fathom why the UP CM attacked the donkeys that were thousand of miles away in Gujarat. He also questioned Akhilesh’s fear of donkeys and said the animal was loyal to its masters.

Earlier on Monday, Akhilesh had made an apparent attack on Modi by making “donkey” remark while referring to an advertisement of Gujarat government in which megastar Amitabh Bachchan promotes tourism in the state.

PM Modi also claimed that the Congress party, with which the Samajwadi Party has stitched an alliance for the elections 2017, had issued a stamp of a donkey in 2013. He said, “Akhileshji, aapne jinse haath milaya hai ye wahi log hain jinhone pichli sarkar mei unhi gadhon ke naam se stamp nikala tha. MLAs of your party are accused in heinous crimes and Akhilesh ji you are asking for votes on their names? UP doesn’t deserve such a government.”

The prime minister also dropped references related to SP leader and Mulayam Singh’s favourite Gayatri Prasad Prajapti during his speech to lash out at the government. He said, “When people start some good work, they chant Gayantri Mantra. But there are two people who, during election campaigning, are chanting Gayatri Prajapati’s name. Those people who chant Gayatri Prajapati’s name and ask for votes trample upon the ambitions of common people while in power,” he said. PM Modi had on Wednesday mentioned Gayatri Prasad Prajapati as a living example of the breakdown of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

