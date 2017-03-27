Uttar Pradesh poll results proved critics wrong: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh recalled an anecdote from 1984 when then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had made fun of the BJP got having only two MPs. (Representational Image) Rajnath Singh recalled an anecdote from 1984 when then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had made fun of the BJP got having only two MPs. (Representational Image)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday credited the BJP workers for the party’s overwhelming victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying the election results had proved many political analysts wrong. “This election was unique, and nobody had ever imagined that BJP would register such a huge win in the state,” he said while addressing a meeting of party workers at Lucknow.

Singh said that when the elections in the five states were going on, a number of political analysts (including some foreign) were keeping a watch on the political developments.

“Everybody was of the view that BJP may eventually emerge as the single largest party, but it would remain far from the majority mark. However, when the election results were out, the analysts had to admit that they could not gauge the mood of UP’s public,” the home minister said.

He also mentioned that the BJP’s victory streak had started with 2014 Lok Sabha elections only.

Terming the BJP forming government in Manipur along with its allies as “unexpected”, Singh said, “I had never imagined that BJP would be forming its government in Manipur. Now, every region of India has been touched by the BJP. Even in the coming elections, BJP would emerge victorious.”

He also recalled an anecdote from 1984 when then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had made fun of the BJP got having only two MPs.

“But, now the time has come, when BJP would be completing victory laps in future elections,” he asserted.

Singh also expressed happiness over the fact that a number of ministers in the state government are from Lucknow, and exuded confidence that the problems and grievances of the public would be redressed.

