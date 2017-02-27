Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017 fifth phase Live updates: ‘Winning with huge margin, SP will be in power again, says Gayatri Prajapati

Peole arrive at polling booth no 40 in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh for fifth phase of voting. (Source: ANI photo) Peole arrive at polling booth no 40 in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh for fifth phase of voting. (Source: ANI photo)

Amid tight security, the voting for the 51 assembly constituencies, spread across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, began on Monday at 7 am. The districts going to polls in this phase include, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur. The polling personnel and security forces have reached their respective polling stations to conduct the voting. The voting for Uttar Pradesh that began on February 11, with the first phase, will end on March 8 with the seventh phase. The counting of votes for the state will take place on March 11.

The Central Para Military Forces are engaged in conducting flag march to instil a sense of security among electorates. Over one 1,600 hamlets and over 2,300 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and critical and special security measures have been taken in these localities. Arrangements have been made at 1,792 polling stations for webcasting of poll process. A total of 607 candidates including 40 women are in the fray. More than one crore 81 Lakh eligible electorates including over three lakh first time voter youth will decide the political fate of contestants.

08.10 am:

Voting underway at polling booths 127 and 128 in Amethi #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/VdspqUNCqN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2017

08.00 am: Gayatri Prajapati, SP Amethi candidate, who has been accused of rape charges went to cast his vote. After casting his vote he said, “I am winning with a huge margin and Samajwadi Party govt under Akhilesh ji will be in power again.”

07.45 am: The voting for the fifth phase is taking place in Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Amethi, Bahraich Balrampur, Basti, Faizabad, Gonda, Sant kabir Nagar, Shravasti Siddharthnagar, Sultanpur among others

07.30 am:

Voting underway at polling booth no.40 in Amethi #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/JvhZZTqxPN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2017

07.15 am: The constituency of symbolically-crucial Ayodhya has started voting today

07.05 am: There has been a heavy security deployment at polling booth number 127 and 128 in Ayodhya for voting to prevent any untoward incident.

Security deployed at polling booth number 127 & 128 in Ayodhya Security deployed at polling booth number 127 & 128 in Ayodhya

07.00 am:

Polling preparations underway at booth number 175 in UP’s Ayodhya #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/a6Wna17bce — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2017

