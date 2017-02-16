Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: Campaign and contrast

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. Express & PTI photos Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi address rallies in Uttar Pradesh during the current election season. Express & PTI photos

OVER THE last few weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former CM Mayawati and the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi have chopper-hopped across Uttar Pradesh. They could not have been more different, not only in their personalities and party ideologies, but also in the style of their rallies.

There is one commonality, though: the ubiquitous cream-roll seller. No rally in UP is complete without this entrepreneur who, hefting an aluminium box filled with cream rolls sourced from local bakeries, roams the crowds. Each roll sells for Rs 5 and a box holds about 200. “This is the only time to make some guaranteed money. The politicians are always late and everyone is hungry. I make Rs 1,000 per rally and after paying the bakery, I’m usually left with about Rs 300,” says Iqbal,22, selling rolls at a Mayawati rally in Muzaffarnagar, which voted on February 11.

Akhilesh Yadav

Speech points: Splits his address equally between attacking Modi and lauding the SP’s work since 2012, refers to Mayawati only in passing and defends Congress alliance

After waiting more than two hours for Akhilesh, the crowd gathered in a field in Kairana is getting restless. The buzz of conversation gets louder than a local leader’s speech. The compere interrupts the speaker and cries, “Akhilesh Yadav”, and a weak “zindabad” ensues. “Is this all the support you can muster for our CM?” the compere chides the crowd, then tries again, “Akhilesh Yadav”. The zindabad is louder this time. The third time, it’s a roar; the crowd is pacified.

Crowds have filled the surrounding terraces and roofs. One group has spotted the red helicopter. In every rally, it flies around the crowd below as it waves at Akhilesh, who peers and smiles through the window.

Akhilesh takes the stage after a small welcome speech. “Is anybody corrupt here? Are there any black money hoarders?” he says, referring to demonetisation. Shaking hands go up. “How many of you stood in line and suffered?” The hands go up again, some say “I”. “Have I or have I not delivered these last five years?” Raised hands one last time. Through most of the speech, Akhilesh has one hand resting on the microphone stand and the other raised, pointing towards the crowd.

As he wraps up, cheers break out. He leaves, surrounded by his black-clad guards, and the front-line faithful break through the barricades and swarm the stage for souvenirs.

Mayawati

Speech points: Attacks Modi and SP. Makes frequent references to gareeb, rozgaar, kisan, as well as Dalit, pichde, alpsankhyak.

It is the minutes after her speech that offer a pointer to Mayawati’s continuing influence. Her audience, many under 30, with a dash of blue somewhere — a cap, a sash, a patch — seems to know she is winding down. As she begins to thank local leaders, the younger members of the crowd rush to the right.

Simultaneously, a BSP security force, in blue trousers and caps, white shirts and big belts, take position on the stage, which has two barricades. In minutes, the crowd at this barricade swells and those who are late must make do by stacking up chairs to stand on.

“Behenji’s helicopter has landed just beyond the barricade and there is a chance she will engage with the crowd. I have been to several rallies but have always missed this,” says Dev Prakash, a student.

But this is not Prakash’s lucky day. Mayawati steps off the stage, enters a car and drives 50 feet to the waiting helicopter. She turns to the crowd and a roar erupts: “Behenji zindabad”, “BSP zindabad”.

Mayawati waves, and takes off.

But the crowd is not done. They now rush to a fenced-off portion of the ground and dance to a BSP song set to the tune of Dekha na haye re socha na from the movie Bombay to Goa, with political lyrics that laud the BSP.

BSP rallies also boast the largest posters — of Mayawati, Ambedkar and the BSP elephant. Supporters clamber up the scaffolding the banners are nailed to, rip them out and do a victory lap of sorts around the venue.

Mayawati’s speeches are the longest; this one in Muzaffarnagar has lasted a little under an hour. While she speaks, all candidates are seated on chairs in a line. In front of them is a white two-seater couch, on which rests only Mayawati’s handbag, nothing else.

Narendra Modi

Speech points: Attacks the SP government over law and order, rarely references the BSP and lauds the NDA’s schemes to tackle corruption, pro-farmer policies and promise of development.

Considering that the PM is under Special Protection Group cover, his public rallies are the best organised.

While his opponents dive straight into their speeches on taking the stage, the PM takes his time. A welcome address — in this rally in Ghaziabad it is local MP V K Singh — is followed by gifts to Modi; this time it’s a garland and a glass-encased model of a cow.

He walks to a podium meant only for him. As during the run-up to the 2014 LS elections, the speech begins with “Bharat mata ki jai” twice. Modi waits for the crowd to subside and begins to acknowledge the long list of BJP leaders on stage.

Modi has not changed what worked for him in 2014. He attacks the incumbent SP government and works the audience. Every few minutes he throws the crowd a question and they answer with zeal. The questions are tailored to ensure binary answers: yes or no.

His speech ends with a promise of action. “The UP government has colluded with builders and the land mafia to loot people. I will ensure action against them all,” he says.

As he leaves the stage, cheers go up and songs are played. On this day are renditions of Vande Mataram by Lata Mangeshkar and A R Rehman.

Rahul Gandhi

Speech points: Attacks Modi’s policies, particularly demonetisation, pitches for SP-Congress alliance with promise of development and return to industrialisation.

In his criticism of Modi, Rahul is far more aggressive than his alliance partner Akhilesh. He not only attacks central policies but makes personal accusations against Modi.

Amid the party faithful and local leaders are curious onlookers and children hoping to collect souvenirs. There are few chairs in the enclosure and on most the audience stands, leaving the children to line the barricades and climb higher and higher to glimpse the stage. One climbs atop a disconnected electric pole 25 feet high, while his friends stare in horror. “Come down, you’ll fall. I’ll tell your father,” says one.

Others have forgotten Rahul’s speech and turn instead to take pictures and record videos of the boy on the pole. A Congress flag is hastily arranged and handed up to him, which he happily waves.

Unaware of the distraction, Rahul focuses on Modi. “You wanted to fight corruption, but instead made the country stand in line. You wanted to curb black money but won’t go after money in Switzerland.”

But Modi is still his target and Rahul changes switches to lampooning: “Bhaiyo aur beheno,” he begins, smiles and apologises saying, “That is not the way to start a speech.” He fakes an expression of seriousness and begins again: “Mitron…”