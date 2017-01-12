Uttar Pradesh: Among BSP nominees, one accused in 2013 case

Among the BSP candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections is its Charthawal seat MLA Noor Saleem Rana, accused in a case related to the Muzaffarnagar communal riots in 2013. He is currently out on bail in the same case, the trial for which is yet to begin. On August 27, 2013 a man named Shahnawaz was allegedly killed by two persons – Sachin and Gaurav – in Kawaal village, who were then allegedly killed by a mob in retaliation. Separate cases were registered in the local police station.

Three days later, at a public meeting in Shaheed Chowk, demands were raised to arrest the eight persons accused in the Shahnawaz murder case and a memorandum was submitted to the district administration.

It is here that Rana is alleged to have rendered an inflammatory speech.

An FIR was later registered in this regard under various sections of the IPC against Rana, his brother former BSP MP Kadir Rana and 600 unidentified accused. Days later, the riots, in which 64 people died, happened.

Rana was arrested in the case and let out on bail. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the riots filed a chargesheet against Rana and nine others.

When contacted, Rana told The Indian Express, “The trial of the case against me is yet to start.”

In the murder of Shahnawaz, meanwhile, SIT had filed closure report in January 2015 stating that the accused named in the case were not involved in the murder.