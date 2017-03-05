UP elections 2017: PM Modi, Akhilesh-Rahul hit the road, put up show

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday.

WITH JUST four days left for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the battleground shifted to Varanasi on Saturday, where the BJP and the SP-Congress alliance brought out their top guns in a show of strength. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his roadshow from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) gate to Kaal Bhairav Temple in the first half of the day, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hit the winding streets in the afternoon, as they made their way through the temple town.

Both the roadshows were accompanied by flag-waving, slogan-shouting supporters, who showered petals on their leaders. If Modi was greeted with slogans like “subah Banaras, sham Banaras; Modi tere naam Banaras”, the SP-Congress supporters hit back with slogans like “Vrindavan mein Krishan Kanhaiya, UP mein Akhilesh bhaiya”.

Before beginning his roadshow, Modi paid floral tributes to the statue of Madan Mohan Malaviya at BHU. As his cavalcade moved along the road, supporters raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. The roadshow took a brief pause near Kashi Vishwanath Temple as Modi went in to offer prayers, and wound up near Kaal Bhairav Temple, where he offered prayers again before rushing off to Jaunpur to address an election meeting.

Akhilesh and Rahul, on their part, kicked off their show by garlanding a statue of B R Ambedkar. En route, they too offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Akhilesh’s wife and party MP Dimple Yadav also joined them. After the six-hour long roadshow, both the leaders targeted Modi in their speeches.