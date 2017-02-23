Uttar election 2017: Mulayam Singh Yadav likely to campaign for Prajapati in Amethi today

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother and senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Source: PTI) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother and senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Source: PTI)

Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav is likely to address a rally for gangrape accused poll candidate Gayatri Prajapati in Amethi constituency on Thursday, the party’s district president Chhotey Lal Yadav told The Indian Express.

However, party sources on Wednesday night claimed that Mulayam was unwell and might skip the public meeting, which will be organised in Gayadeyi Degree College premises.

Two days ago, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had avoided sharing the dais with the Cabinet minister at a rally in the district.

Samajwadi Party candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prajapati campaigns in his constituency on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav Samajwadi Party candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prajapati campaigns in his constituency on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav

The Lucknow police had lodged a case of gangrape against Prajapati and six others on February 18, following directions of the Supreme Court. The victim had approached the apex court after state police allegedly did not register the case.

Mulayam has so far held rallies only for brother Shivpal Yadav and younger daughter-in-law Aparna.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his speech referred to Prajapati as a “living example of the breakdown of law and order in Uttar Pradesh”.

The next day, Prajapati had left the dais when Akhilesh arrived to address an election rally in Amethi.

Party sources said the CM did not want to share stage with the minister and had asked the organisers of the rally to ensure he was not present when he spoke.

He also did not make any reference to Prajapati during his speech. However, in the earlier stages of campaigning in Sultanpur, Akhilesh had, in Prajapati’s presence, appealed to people to support him during elections.

Despite a Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Ameeta Sinh, wife of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, is contesting against Prajapati for the Amethi seat.

