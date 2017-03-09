Latest news

Akhilesh Yadav: Better to ally with Mayawati than to see President Rule in Uttar Pradesh

Yadav's remark came amid the exit poll predicting historic win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2017 7:50 pm
Uttar Pradesh elections, Uttar Pradesh elections 2017, up polls, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, samajwadi party congress alliance, sp congress alliance, BJP, indian express news, india news, elections updates Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Confident of Samajwadi Party’s win in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that nobody wants President Rule in the state. On being asked if his party is ready to form an alliance with the BSP, in case it doesn’t get majority, Yadav told BBC that it is better to join hand with Mayawati than to see the state under President Rule. However, in the audio clip tweeted by the BBC, Akhilesh is not heard mentioning the possible alliance with the BSP.

Yadav’s remark came amid the exit poll predicting historic win for the BJP in the state. While some of the survey predicted BJP emerging as the single largest party in UP, other gave them a clean majority.

Congress once again proved to be  liability for the ruling Samajwadi Party as the alliance failed to gain much from the new friendship.

Akhilesh was involved in a fierce battle with the BJP during the campaigning for the 403-seat state assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also trained his guns on the SP-Congress alliance. If at all he decides to ally with the BSP in case he does not get a majority, it wall mark a departure from the acrimonious past the two parties have shared in the past.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 09: Latest News