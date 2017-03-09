Akhilesh Yadav: Better to ally with Mayawati than to see President Rule in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Confident of Samajwadi Party’s win in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that nobody wants President Rule in the state. On being asked if his party is ready to form an alliance with the BSP, in case it doesn’t get majority, Yadav told BBC that it is better to join hand with Mayawati than to see the state under President Rule. However, in the audio clip tweeted by the BBC, Akhilesh is not heard mentioning the possible alliance with the BSP.

Yadav’s remark came amid the exit poll predicting historic win for the BJP in the state. While some of the survey predicted BJP emerging as the single largest party in UP, other gave them a clean majority.

Congress once again proved to be liability for the ruling Samajwadi Party as the alliance failed to gain much from the new friendship.

Akhilesh was involved in a fierce battle with the BJP during the campaigning for the 403-seat state assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also trained his guns on the SP-Congress alliance. If at all he decides to ally with the BSP in case he does not get a majority, it wall mark a departure from the acrimonious past the two parties have shared in the past.

