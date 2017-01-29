UP tie-up an ‘Uttar’ to BJP’s divisive politics of anger: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed his party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as “Uttar” (answer) to those playing anger and divisive politics in the country. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed his party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as “Uttar” (answer) to those playing anger and divisive politics in the country. (Source: PTI Photo)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed his party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as “Uttar” (answer) to those playing anger and divisive politics in the country. “The first word of Uttar Pradesh suggests ‘Uttar’ (answer) to our alliance. It is an answer to those playing politics of anger and division. This is an alliance between me and Akhilesh, Congress and SP. It is ‘Uttar’ of SP, Congress and people of UP to those forces,” Rahul said at a joint press conference here with the UP chief minister.

“In 1857, UP stood against Company Raj. Now we will ensure brotherhood and development of the state,” Rahul said. As soon as the press conference started, a theme song “ye hui na baat, ab to Rahul Akhilesh saath” (This is the right thing, now Rahul-Akhilesh are together) was played. The song will be played during elections as well.

SP President and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav termed the alliance as “peoples’ alliance” that will take them on path of progress.

“Together we will win over 300 plus seats and people of the state have trust in us. Now hand is with cycle and you can imagine its speed. People of UP have made up their mind whom to vote this time and they will stand in queues against those who forced them to stand in queue,” he added.