UP: Samajwadi Party expels ex-minister Uma Kiran for 6 years

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Uma Kiran was on Monday expelled by the Samajwadi Party for six years after she did not withdraw her candidature from Purkazi constituency which has been given to Congress following a pre-poll alliance between the two parties. Samajwadi Party (SP) President of state Naresh Uttam expelled her from the party for six years for not following directives of party High Command which asked her to withdraw her candidature from Purkazi, District SP President Shayam Lal told told reporters in Muzaffarnagar.

Kiran, former state minister of state for handlooms, filed her nomination papers as an SP candidate from Purkazi which has been given to Congress after a seat-sharing agreement. SP also expelled Manish Chohan, the son of SP MLC Virender Singh, after he filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Shamli constituency which has been given to Congress.

Earlier, party had given tickets to them but decided to leave these seats of Congress.