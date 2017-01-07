UP polls: Will highlight law and order situation, jungle raj and biased politics, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI Photo) BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI Photo)

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday called a meeting of the party workers to discuss the failure of the Uttar Pradesh ruling party and also beware the people of the state not to be deceived by the tactics used by the rival parties.

“I have called a joint meeting of senior party holders of BSP state unit and candidates for all the 403 seats to discuss the ongoing family feud in Samajawadi Party and the loopholes especially the law and order situation, jungle raj and biased politics in Uttar Pradesh. We will also throw light on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fake promises ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and its demonetisation move,” the BSP supremo said while briefing media.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Mayawati further said the BSP party would contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in a disciplined manner.

“BSP is known as a disciplined party and therefore the party will contest the elections in a disciplined manner. We will also issue guidelines to follow the Model Code of conduct enforced by the Election Commission,” BSP chief said while briefing media. Mayawati further said BSP can form its government in Uttar Pradesh once again with full majority.