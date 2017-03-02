UP Assembly Elections 2017: Yet to forget Batla House, a village divided over its votes

At Sanjarpur village chowk, Muslims say choice between SP and BSP. Manoj C G At Sanjarpur village chowk, Muslims say choice between SP and BSP. Manoj C G

Sanjarpur is a small village in Azamgarh, Lok Sabha constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The village became part of the public discourse in 2008 after two youths were killed in the Batla House encounter in Delhi and a third was arrested. Days ahead of voting, Sanjarpur presents a model for the reasons why the Samajwadi Party should be anxious about the Muslim vote.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

BSP chief Mayawati has been wooing Muslims by citing the large number of Muslims she has fielded. Akhilesh Yadav has been trying to keep Muslims away from the BSP with remarks such as “Bua Mayawati will celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the BJP”.

In Sanjarpur, many seem to believe it is the SP that can stop the BJP. Yet, in a reflection of their insecurity and confusion, they also feel it may not be one-sided. Sanjarpur is in Nizamabad constituency, held by the Samajwadi Party.

At the village chowk, a group of men debate politics — there is even an odd mention of Donald Trump for his handling of the US media. “Look at police jobs. Over 95 per cent went to Yadavs and some other castes like Pasi and Bania,” says Mohammed Hussain, who sells homeopathic medicines. “… And then money has a role. My friend’s nephew gave the test for an SI post but did not get the job. He says he was asked to pay Rs 7 lakh.”

“Mayawati only makes promises. Did she do anything for Muslims when she was in power?” says another villager. “Look at these roads [the village has a brick road]; even this we got during the SP government.”

Some talk about the Muzaffarnagar riots, arguing that the so-called Muslim hamdard SP cannot save them. Some counter that Mayawati could join hands with the BJP, which would mean “a vote wasted”. For Mohammad Akmal, who does “mitti ka karobaar”, there is no real choice for Muslims. “Let Kejriwal come here… I will vote for him”.

While the Rasthriya Ulema Council has backed the BSP, the SP is also courting OBCs with a pamphlet alleging the

Centre is out to change the present system of reservation.

The village has not forgotten what happened in 2008. Shadab Ahmed a.k.a. Mister is getting ready to go to neighbouring seats to campaign. Ahmed, an SP functionary, is the father of Mohd Saif, who is in jail in the Batla House case. His elder son Dr Shahnawaz is missing; he names at least three other young villagers as missing.

“The community is waiting for justice… Muslim men are falsely implicated in terror cases.” He says Muslims trust Mulayam and now Akhilesh.

At Talimul Islam Madrasa, the head teacher says he is undecided. He will neither reveal his name nor allow himself to be photographed. “The Muslim vote will be divided,” says Abu Saad, says another teacher. “Every man is intelligent. Do aadmi idhar de diye, do aadmi udhar de diye… but it is not just Muslims; others too are saying that Akhilesh has done something. Let’s see…”