UP Assembly Elections 2017: Top Congress leaders throng Modi’s constituency to ‘highlight its plight’

RJD president Lalu Prasad with Congress candidate Ajay Rai at a rally in Varanasi on Tuesday. PTI

The Congress has shifted its focus to Varanasi, with several of its senior leaders camping in the city. While AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and chairman of the minority department, Khurshid Saiyed, have been asked to visit the area, AICC general secretary and in-charge of UP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, along with state leaders like party UP chief Raj Babbar, are frequenting Varanasi — which will vote on March 8.

Senior leader Mukul Wasnik, also a former Union minister, has been given the charge of Varanasi, where the party is contesting four out of eight seats in alliance with SP. “Wasnikji is monitoring the election here. On most days, he comes to party office at Englishiya Lines around 9 am and is available for all leaders and workers. He is holding meetings and also addressing the public wherever required,” said Sita Ram Kesari, Congress’ Varanasi city president.

Wasnik, who hails from Maharashtra, had also camped in Varanasi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, along with Azad. Sources said Wasnik was chosen for the job as he is familiar with the local equations prevailing in the area. Moreover, because of his seniority, he is expected to resolve internal differences, said a leader.

While Wasnik had arrived in Varanasi a few days ago and would camp here till campaigning ends on March 6, Khurshid Saiyed would reach the city on Wednesday. He would camp in the city for the next few days, during which he would also visit some adjoining districts going to polls. “I would be in Varanasi for the next few days. From there, I would visit Jaunpur and Azamgarh,” Saiyed said.

Sources said Azad is scheduled to be in Varanasi on March 3, 5 and 6. Other leaders who are reaching Varanasi include All India Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza — she will arrive on March 1 — and star campaigner Nagma.

Raj Babbar and Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur are scheduled to camp in the district after Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Pindra on March 2.

“The prime focus of the campaign is to highlight the plight of Varanasi, which still lacks basic civic facilities, despite being represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also having a BJP mayor,” said Sita Ram Kesari.