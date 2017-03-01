UP Assembly Elections 2017: In low voting, multiple readings by parties

In the fourth and fifth phases of voting in UP, the turnout increased only fractionally since 2012 and was lower than the expectations of all parties. The BSP is apprehensive about how well its Dalit-Muslim formula worked, the SP-Congress about cracks in the SP support base, and the BJP about how many of its core supporters did not vote.

The Muslim population share in the 11 districts that voted in the fifth phase is higher than the state average. Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Balrampur districts, which have a considerable Muslim population, had turnouts in the 50s. Among Muslim-dominated seats, Nanpara, Bahraich and Kaiserganj registered between 58 and 61 per cent. Ambedkar Nagar district, where Jatavs, Dhobi and Pasi communities have a significant presence, polled the highest at 64.9 per cent.

BJP leaders said their feedback is that Muslims were disappointed with both the SP and the BSP and that Jatavs (the BSP’score support base) did not come out to vote because they are upset with the BSP for fielding many Muslim candidates.

Sources in the SP, on the other hand, argued that both Muslims and Dalits came out in full strength and the BJP’s core supporters — upper castes, especially Baniyas — largely stayed away.

The SP swept the polls in this region in 2012, bagging 36 of the 51 seats. Sources in the BJP admitted that the party was “a bit disappointed” with the low turnout in the fourth phase too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark during an election speech over a “hung assembly” in UP, too, is seen as a reflection of the “nervousness” inside the BJP camp. While banking on backward communities other than Yadavs and Dalit communities such as Patels, Pasis, Nishads and Valmikis, the BJP cannot afford a division or absence of the upper caste vote.