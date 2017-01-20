UP polls: Unease in Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance talks as Akhilesh releases first list of candidates

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in this combination picture. Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in this combination picture.

Creating an uncertainty over an alliance with Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday declared a list of 191 candidates for the first three phases of elections. Interestingly, the list include SP candidates on eight seats where Congress has sitting MLAs. SP said that it was awaiting a positive response from the Congress regarding an alliance.

The seats of Congress’s sitting MLAs where SP has fielded a candidate include—Mathura, Bilaspur, Kidvai Nagar, Khurja, Syana, Kapur, Swar and Shamli.

Congress Legislative Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pradeep Mathur is an MLA from Mathura and SP has fielded Ashok Agrawal there. Congress national secretary Sanjay Kapur is an MLA from Bilaspur and SP has fielded Beena Bhardwaj from that constituency.

From Congress, Pankaj Malik is MLA in Shamli, Dilnawaj Khan is MLA from Syana, Bansidhar Pahadiya is MLA from Khurja, Ajay Kumar is MLA from Kidwai Nagar, Gajraj Singh from Hapur and Nawab Kajim Ali from Swar. SP has fielded its own candidates there.

Also, SP in Muslim dominated Deoband has given tickets to Mavia Ali who is a sitting Congress MLA.

SP released the list whereas an announcement on the alliance with Congress was expected on Friday. SP national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda told media that SP wants the alliance with Congress but according to its own formula. Nanda said that on those seats where SP was on number one or second positions in 2012, SP will field its own candidates there. Nanda said that if an alliance materialises, then SP will withdraw its candidates from those seats where Congress has sitting MLAs.

Nanda said that SP can give 84-85 seats to Congress which include 54 seats where Congress was either at number one or number two position and SP was at third or fourth position in 2012 Assembly polls. Nanda said that SP will field its own candidate in Amethi because party’s Gayatri Prasad Prajapti had won there in 2012. Congress want to field its candidates in all the seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Nanda also said that SP will field a candidate from Lucknow Cantonment where Congress Rita Bahuguna Joshi had won in 2012. Joshi has now joined BJP and SP stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav had earlier declared his younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav as a candidate from that seat. Nanda said that SP will release its poll manifesto on Monday.

Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, too, is in the list and he will contest from his sitting seat – Jaswant Nagar. Akhilesh has denied ticket to Rajya Sabha member Beni Prasad Verma’s son Rakesh who had get ticket from Mulayam from Ramnagar in Barabanki. Mulayam had declared Rakesh as a candidate by denying ticket to sitting MLA Arvind Singh Gope who is close to Akhilesh. Gope has been declared as candidate from Ramnagar by Akhilesh on Friday.

Akhilesh has denied ticket to muscle man Atiq Ahmed who was declared candidate by Mulayam for Kanpur cantonment seat. Akhilesh has fielded there Mohd Hasan Roomi.

Cabinet minister Azam Khan is candidate from Rampur and his son Abdullah Azam is candidate from Swar. Congress’ Nawab Kajim Ali Khan is sitting MLA from Swar.

