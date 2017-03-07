Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Support to SP forced BJP conduct more shows, says Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Ahead of the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday thanked the people of Varanasi for their support given to the Samajwadi Party’s road show and added that it was this response that forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct more such shows.

“I thank people of Banaras (Varanasi), who gave historic support to the road show where every leader of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance took part and the fact that it received huge support from people, made the BJP conduct more road shows. I had said that those who fail often repeat examination, the people on the very first instance passed the SP-Congress alliance with good numbers,” Yadav told reporters.

Explaining about the sudden loss of electricity at an event attended by him which was later raked in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally to taunt the former about the power supply issues, Akhilesh said, “A security official deliberately switched off electricity during the road show for security purposes, but, the Prime Minister made an issue out of it.”

Akhilesh also took a dig at Prime Minister Modi, saying, “Some people have been shouting loudly, speaking about the deplorable condition of UP; I wonder how much energy they have. I find it difficult to raise my voice when I speak.”

A total of 1.41 crore voters, including 64.76 lakh females will exercise their franchise in the last phase of the Assembly polls. 14,458 polling booths have been set up.

In the 2012 assembly elections, out of the 40 seats, 23 went to the Samajwadi Party, five to the BSP, four to the BJP, three to the Congress and five to others.

In all, 535 candidates, including 40 (BSP), 32 (BJP), 31 (SP), 9 (Congress), 21 (RLD) and 5 (NCP) are in the fray in the final phase.

While the maximum number of 24 candidates are from Varanasi Cantonment seat, the minimum of six candidates are contesting from Kerakat.