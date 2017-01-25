Priyanka on Congress list of campaigners for UP

Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Vadra was on the star campaigners’ list of the Congress for Uttar Pradesh for the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2012 Assembly elections. But her inclusion in the list submitted by the party to the Election Commission on Tuesday created a buzz, given the fact that she had played a key role in clinching the Congress-SP alliance.

Sources, however, said Priyanka would focus on Amethi and Rae Bareli this time, too. The Congress and SP are finalising the dates and venue of the Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav joint meetings. They are expected to hold at least one joint meeting in each phase of elections.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, too, figures in the campaigners’ list, but there is a question mark on whether she will campaign at all. Sonia had been out of action for the last two months and has taken a back seat when it comes to organisational activities, giving Rahul a free hand. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also on the list.