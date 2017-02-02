UP polls: Pratyashi Sandarshika booklet to help BJP, allies in campaign

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo)

Assisting candidates of the BJP and its alliance partners, the Apna Dal and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), are booklets containing survey results of the last two years in each constituency. The around 150-page booklet, Pratyashi Sandarshika, made for each of the 403 seats, has information under 22 heads, including details like number of villages, population in every constituency, number of voters at every polling booth and sensitive polling booths. BJP has categorised polling booths into three sections — difficult, challenging and easy.

“The party has categorised the booths based on past elections and present demographic scenario. Candidates will have to give more time in ‘difficult’ booth areas, and are supposed to work hard in challenging booth areas,” said a BJP leader. Candidates have been asked to draw up special strategies for canvassing in areas with ‘difficult’ booths.

“There are many constituencies where party has given ticket to candidate who belongs to another constituency. Also, there are many newcomers who are contesting election for the first time. The booklets will be of great help to them,” said a senior party leader. It also has details of promises made by its rivals — the BSP and the Samajwadi Party — during 2007 and 2012 Assembly polls, which they failed to meet after forming the government.

A senior BJP leader in UP told The Indian Express that the booklet has been prepared to facilitate candidates with a focused and strategic way to campaign in their area, and convince the people that the party is aware of their grievances and problems.The alliance candidates in each of the 403 seats have been given two copies of the booklet – one to be carried around during the campaign and the other to be kept at their election office.

The aim is to raise as many points as possible during the campaign.

“These points have been included in column of – ‘zilla bhashan’. During campaigning, candidate will have to raise these issues before the people. The booklet will help senior leaders be aware of local problems too,” said a party leader.

BJP state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said the party’s focus was on poll management and canvassing, and to provide basic data to candidates with an aim to win the elections. The party has also drafted a vision document for each constituency.

Also, to strengthen its campaign and help the candidates in each Assembly segment, the BJP has set up a team of volunteers called “Nation with NaMo Swayamsevak”, claiming that they are non-party workers. Contact details of these volunteers have been provided in the booklet, so candidates can contact them for poll management-related help.

The BJP has also prepared a list of popular social organisations in every constituency, as well as “influential” and renowned people in every polling booth area with their contact details. “Candidates are supposed to meet these people randomly to get their support and also to get feedback about local political scenario,” said BJP leader.