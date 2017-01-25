UP polls: Over Rs 8 lakh seized in Muzaffarnagar

More than Rs 8 lakh were seized from two vehicles in Miranpur and Bhagela check post in the district ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next month, police said on Wednesday. Rs 3.70 lakh were seized from Abhishek Goel, a bank manager’s son, while he was taking the cash to Kotdwar from Muzaffarnagar yesterday, District Magistrate Madanpal said.

Police is interrogating the Goel, he said.

In another incident, Rs 5.42 lakh were seized from two Delhi-based trader who were taking the money to Saharanpur, police said. Rakesh Arora and Gulshan Arora were carrying the cash in their and were apprehended at the Bhagela checkpost on Delhi-Dehradun national highway here, they said.

Investigation in both incidents is underway, police said.