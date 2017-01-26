UP polls: Mukhtar Ansari, kin to join BSP

Mukhtar’s son will be BSP candidate from Ghosi seat of Mau district. Mukhtar’s son will be BSP candidate from Ghosi seat of Mau district.

Four-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari, currently lodged in Lucknow jail, his brothers — MLA Sibgatulla and former MP Afzal — and son are set to join the BSP. Mukhtar, his son Abbas and Sibgatulla are likely to contest the UP Assembly elections as BSP nominees. Ansari had earlier won Mau seat in 1996 on a BSP ticket.

BSP chief Mayawati is learnt to have approved the Ansari family’s entry into the party. Party sources said the official announcement of their candidature is likely in a few days. This is being viewed as a move to counter the consolidation of Muslims behind the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said Mukhtar and his brother Sibgatulla are likely to contest from Mau and Mohammadabad (Ghazipur), the seats they currently represent in the Assembly. Mukhtar’s son will be BSP candidate from Ghosi seat of Mau district. Mukhtar’s brother Afzal said he could not say anything until the BSP made an official announcement. “The BSP is a disciplined party and it has a way of telling the media about everything. I cannot comment on anything,” he said.

Quami Ekta Dal, a party founded by Mukhtar and his brothers in 2010, merged with the SP in October last year when Shivpal Yadav was state president of the party. However, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was against the merger and was unlikely to continue with the deal after being anointed national president earlier this month. The Samajwadi Party has already announced its candidate from Mau seat.