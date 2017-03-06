UP Elections 2017: “UP in throes of anarchy”, Narendra Modi attacks SP

PM Modi on Monday sought support and votes for BJP, and attacked the SP government, saying UP was in “throes of anarchy”. (Representational Image) PM Modi on Monday sought support and votes for BJP, and attacked the SP government, saying UP was in “throes of anarchy”. (Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought support and votes for the BJP, and attacked the ruling Samajwadi Party, saying the state was in the “throes of anarchy” and law and order had crumbled. At an election rally in Rohaniya, the Prime Minister said time was ripe to change the “taqdeer” (fortune) of Uttar Pradesh and sought support for candidates from alliance partners, Apna Dal and the Bharatiya Samaj Party.

“In this election vote out the corrupt like the Bahujan Samaj Party, SP and Congress and install a majority BJP government in UP,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the state was in the “throes of anarchy” as crime was shooting through the roof and law and order had crumbled under the SP government. “Copy mafia, mining mafia, liquor mafia….they are ruling the roost in the state and the police stations have been turned into offices of the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP),” he stated.

In an attempt to connect with the milling crowds, the Prime Minister said he felt fortunate to have been born in Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and then coming to Varanasi, making the Poorvanchal as his ‘karmabhoomi’.

Urging people to come out in large numbers to vote and break all past records of balloting, the Prime Minister said the central government was harbouring dreams of making the country progress and to ensure that the poor and the homeless in India get a roof over their head by 2022 and also double the income of the farmers by 2022 when India completes 75 years of her freedom.

“All this is possible, we have made a road map for this and are taking strong and robust steps in this direction,” he said.

Modi also detailed many welfare schemes rolled out by his government and reiterated his personal commitment for the prosperity of the people in need, farmers, poor people and the honest.

“There was an acute problem and shortage of urea in previous years but ever since we came, by ensuring that all urea in the country is neem coated, we have ensured that the urea meant for the fields of the farmers goes to them and not to chemical factories,” Modi said as people applauded.

He also said that the BJP-led NDA regime has ensured that lakhs of households have got LPG cylinders and connection and was trying to ensure than five crore people get these gas connections.

The Prime Minister said that farmers whose water pumps have failed will now get them replaced free of cost under a central government scheme. Targeting BSP chief Mayawati, Modi said she had lost the faith and confidence of the people.