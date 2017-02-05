UP polls: Mayawati promises quota to upper caste poor

Emphasising that her party does not believe in making promises but acting on them, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday vowed to waive farmers’ loans up to Rs 1 lakh per head and extend quota benefits to the poor among the upper castes. “The reservation facility to Dalits and backwards will come to an end in case the BJP, which is working on the RSS’s agenda, comes to power in UP…. With BSP in power, quota facility will continue — besides, reservation will also be extended to the poor, based on financial condition,” Mayawati said.