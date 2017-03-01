UP Assembly Elections 2017: Kabaristaan-Shamshaan; Don’t need graveyards, everyone should be cremated; Sakshi in Etah

Sakshi Maharaj Sakshi Maharaj

STATING THAT he disagrees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks that equal focus should be put in constructing both graveyards and crematoriums, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said there should be no graveyards in the country, and that all Indian citizens, notwithstanding their religious belief, should be cremated.

Maharaj also claimed that there is no tradition of constructing graveyards even in Islamic countries, and that bodies are cremated in those countries.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Constructing too many graveyards, he said, will eat up space for agricultural activities, and “there will be no fields at all”.

“Main Modi-ji ke is vachan se sehmat nahi hu, main isse katai sweekar nahi karta ki kabristan aur shamshaan barabar mein banaana chahiye. Kabristan banaana hi nahi chahiye (I don’t agree with the PM’s remarks; I do not agree at all that graveyards and crematoriums should be built in same numbers. Graveyards should not be built at all),” the MP from Unnao said at a private event in Etah.

The event was organised in the house of Dharamveer Gehlot, an office-bearer of Kshatriya Mahasabha, who lives in industrial area on Etah-Kasgnaj road.

“Vishwa me jitne bhi Islamic desh hain wahan kisi bhi prakaar se koi kabristan hota hi nahi hai. Wahan to jalaya jata hai. Aur hum sadhu sanyasi — hum 3.5 crore desh mein hain — hum sadhu sanyasion mein bhi parampara gaadhne ki hai, jalane ki nahi hai (There is no tradition of constructing graveyards in Islamic countries across the world – bodies are cremated in those countries. There are about 3.5 crore Hindu sadhus in India, and they believe in being buried).”

Sakshi Maharaj also appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure that a common cremation ground leads to “jannat” or “moksh dwaar” — heaven for Muslims and Hindus, respectively.

He said, “Rajnaitik log Hindu Musalman Sikh Isai ko ikattha nahi hone dete, magar shamshaan mein to ikattha hone dein. To ek hi chita Hindu ki, wahi Musalman ki, wahi Sikh ki, wahi Isai ki. Jab paida ek jagah hote hai to ek jagah jayein…. Aisa koi kanoon bane jisme kabristan k liye koi jagah nahi, shamshaan sabka ek hona chahiye (Politicians do not let Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians to stay united, but at least they should let everyone be the same at the cremation ground…. A law should be enacted which leaves no scope for making graveyards; there should be a common crematorium for all).”