UP Polls: Filing of nominations for phase six begins

Nominations for the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh began this morning for 49 seats in seven districts. (Representational image) Nominations for the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh began this morning for 49 seats in seven districts. (Representational image)

Nominations for the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh commenced on Tuesday morning after the notification was issued for 49 seats spread across seven districts in the eastern part of the state bordering Nepal and Bihar. “The notification for the sixth phase has been issued and nominations have started at 11 am,” the office of the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said. The districts going to polls in the sixth phase are Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia. February 14 is the last date for filing nominations. The polling in this phase will be held on March 4.

Although scrutiny of papers will be held on February 16, candidates can withdraw their candidature till February 18. The number of eligible voters for the sixth phase of elections is around 1.72 crore, comprising of 94.60 lakh male and 77.84 lakh female voters, who will exercise their franchise in 17,926 polling booths.

In the 2012 Assembly polls, of the 49 seats, 27 were won by the Samajwadi Party, 9 by BSP, 7 by BJP, 4 by Congress and 2 by others. The notification for the seventh and final phase of the elections to 40 seats will be issued on February 9.