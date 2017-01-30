UP polls: Filing of nomination for 4th phase begins

Filing of nominations for the fourth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday with issuance of notification for the February 23 election. The last date for filing the nominations is February 6 while February 9 is the last date for withdrawal.

Watch what else is making news

A total of 12 districts, including Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency, will be covered in the fourth phase of the crucial state election.

Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur are the other districts going to polls in the fourth phase.

Polling will be held in seven phases in the state on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27 and March 4 and 8.