UP polls: BSP declares final list of candidates

BSP chief Mayawati (Source: File) BSP chief Mayawati (Source: File)

The BSP Sunday announced names of 101 candidates who will be fielded by the party in eastern UP seats in the upcoming state polls. With this, the party has declared all nominees for the Assembly polls, barring two seats in Sonbhadra district, which are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The fourth list includes names of 32 OBC candidates, 14 Brahmins, 10 Muslims and 20 Dalits. Prominent faces among them are former Assembly Speaker Sukhdeo Rajbhar, who has been fielded from Didarganj seat, and former chairperson of Legislative Council Ganesh Shankar Pandey, who will contest from Paniyara.

The BSP has fielded Muslim candidate, Bazmi Siddiqui, from Ayodhya. The constituency, currently represented by SP, has 18 per cent Muslim voters and 20 per cent Dalit voters.

On Sunday, BSP chief Mayawati met party coordinators and office-bearers to discuss strategy for the polls. She asked them to “expose” the SP government on lawlessness and the Centre on demonetisation.

In a statement, she said her party does not make “populist promises”. She said BSP’s policies are based on the principle of Sarvajan Hitay Sarvajan Sukhay (‘Welfare and well-being of all’).