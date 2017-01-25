Decision 2017: BJP’s third list has kin of several leaders

Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh after filing his nomination, in Noida on Tuesday. (Express/Gajendra Yadav) Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh after filing his nomination, in Noida on Tuesday. (Express/Gajendra Yadav)

THE THIRD list of 67 candidates released by the BJP for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday again saw the party giving tickets to family members of several leaders. Most of these seats go to polls in the sixth and seventh phases.

With this, the BJP has declared candidates for 371 seats. It will share 10 and eight seats with allies Apna Dal and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party, respectively.

BJP’s Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan’s brother Vimlesh, a medical practitioner, has been given the ticket from Bansgaon Assembly seat. This is Vimlesh’s first state polls. Salempur MP Ravindra Kushwaha’s brother Jainath has got ticket from Bhatpar Rani in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency. Jainath is also vice-president of the party’s Deoria unit.

Former BSP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined the BJP last year, will contest from Padrauna, from where he is the MLA. The party has already given a ticket to his son Utkrist Unchahar in Rae Bareli, where he had lost in 2012 as the BSP nominee.

Neelam Karwariya, wife of jailed politician Udaibhan Karwariya, will contest from Meja. Two-time BJP MLA Udaibhan is lodged in Allahabad Jail in a criminal case. In Varanasi, the party has denied ticket to Cantonment MLA Jyotsana Srivastava — reportedly because of her age — and instead fielded her son Saurabh. Shyamdeo Rai Chaudhary, veteran party MLA from Varanasi South, was also denied ticket on the same ground.

For Chunar seat in Mirzapur, the BJP has given ticket to Anurag Singh, son of former BJP state president Om Prakash Singh, who lost the seat in 2012. Anurag too lost the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Mirzapur.

In Zamania, the BJP has given a ticket to Sunita Singh, wife of BJP leader Parikshit Singh, who lost the 2002 polls from Dildarnagar. “Parikshit Singh is busy with his business and thus could not give time to party work. Therefore, his wife has been fielded. Sunita is also a secretary in the district unit,” said a BJP leader. From Majhwan, the BJP has fielded Suchismita Maurya — daughter-in-law of late party MLA Ramchandra Maurya.