UP polls: BJP would gain if SP-Congress alliance fails, says NCP

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (left) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (right). Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (left) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (right).

As the Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance seems to be on the brink of collapse ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said both the parties should not break the tie-up, adding that if they do not agree and alliance fails then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would gain from the development. “The question of alliance between SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh is under consideration for very long time and in fact there was news that alliance is on and seat have been already declared. But now we are hearing that it is likely to break. It should not happen when they have come so close to some kind of political adjustment. They should not go back and keep the alliance alive,” NCP leader Majid Memon told ANI.

Memon further said that forming alliance would be in the interest of all secular votes and secular parties. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav said that it was a personal matter of both the parties and he was not aware of anything regarding it. “This was their internal matter. I am not aware of anything regarding this alliance,” Yadav told ANI.

The speculation has been rife that the alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party failed to take place over the matter of seat distribution, as the former was demanding more seats than the latter. Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was offering 100 seats, but the Congress was not ready for less than 120 seats. The Congress, however, did not confirm the breakup and continued to remain vague over an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

According to sources, the main bone of contention between the two parties emerged when the Congress wanted more seats in Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, the stronghold of the Gandhi family, whereas the Samajwadi Party was unwilling to field their ‘failed’ candidates on the same. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will release the party’s manifesto at 11 a.m. today in Lucknow.