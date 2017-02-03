UP polls: Azam son ‘underage’, BJP moves EC to cancel nomination

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

DAYS AFTER BSP leader Nawab Kazim Ali Khan alleged that SP minister Azam Khan’s son is not yet 25 years old and thus, cannot contest the UP polls, the BJP on Thursday approached the Election Commission (EC) demanding the cancellation of Abdullah Khan’s candidature from Swar seat in Rampur.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, BJP alleged that Abdullah is below 25 years of age and attached “proofs” to substantiate their claim. The letter, signed by UP BJP vice-president J P S Rathore and general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak among others, also said the returning officer appeared to be “biased” as he “glossed over several shortcomings” in Abdullah’s nomination papers and demanded appropriate action against him.

They claimed that the income column in the nomination paper was left blank and the name of party was written as only Samajwadi, besides there was no mention of year and place in the highest degree attained by the candidate.

On Monday, the returning officer of Swar constituency had Nawab Kazim Ali Khan’s complaint alleging that Abdullah was underage. While Abdullah’s lawyer had produced a birth certificate from the Lucknow Nagar Nigam and Aadhar Card to substantiate his age before the returning officer, Kazim Ali questioned why Abdullah, who has a MTech degree, did not produce his Class X marksheet as proof.

After three hours of argument by the counsels of Kazim Ali and Abdullah, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Swar-Tanda and Returning Officer Gajendra Singh had ruled in favour of the SP candidate.

“The burden of proof lies with the opponent. they must produce documentary evidence to prove the allegations. I am a returning officer and not the investigating officer. I have to take the municipal certificate as proof. The opposition must have produced some evidence but they failed,” said Gajendra Singh. He added that as per his nomination papers and the nagar nigam certificate, Abdullah’s date of birth is September 30, 1990.

