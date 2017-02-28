UP Polls 2017: Would have been better if BJP gave tickets to Muslims, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

UNION MINORITY Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said it would have been better had BJP given tickets to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. “As far as tickets are concerned, it would have been better (if tickets were given to Muslims). We will address their concerns by compensating them if we form government in the state,” Naqvi said on the sidelines of the 75th meeting of Central Waqf Council in New Delhi.

BJP has not fielded any Muslim candidates in the state where an estimated 20 per cent voters are Muslims. He is the third Union minister after Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati to flag the issue. Naqvi was reacting to a question on the Bharati’s remarks. She had said that she felt sorry tickets were not given to Muslims and would talk to party’s central and state leadership to bring Muslims in the state’s Vidhan Parishad.

However, Naqvi added that this was not something based on which conclusions should be drawn on the overall performance of the NDA government. “The BJP believes in taking along all the sections of the society. We formed government at the Centre with cooperation of all. Similarly, we will form government in the state… and when we do people will see that we believe in inclusive growth. We will work for the empowerment of the weaker sections, Dalits, minorities, backwards,” he said.