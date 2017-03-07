UP polls 2017: What will happen if a Gujarat ka bhai becomes CM, asks Dimple Yadav

Dimple Yadav in Chandauli on Monday. Photo courtesy: SP Dimple Yadav in Chandauli on Monday. Photo courtesy: SP

TAKING ON Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav on Monday asked people to imagine what would happen if a “Gujarat ka bhai” is made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Dimple addressed rallies in Bhadohi and Chandauli districts. Addressing a rally in Gyanpur area of Bhadohi, Dimple claimed that the joint roadshow of her husband and CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi two days ago had forced Modi to hold a “third roadshow” in Varanasi on Monday. The PM did not hold a formal roadshow on Monday; he travelled from DLW guesthouse to Garha Ghat. “Ab soch lijiye UP ka mukhyamantri agar koi Gujarati bhai ban gaya to kya karenge… Ya Uttar Pradesh koi Dilli ke remote se chala to kya karenge (Imagine if a Gujarati bhai becomes the chief minister of UP…. Or if UP is run by some remote control in Delhi),” she said.

Calling herself “fauji ki beti”, she said members of her family are still serving in the Army and the Centre is “trying to politicise the Army”.

“Yeh log aise hain jinhone rajnaitikaran ka kaam kiya hai fauj ka… aisi sarkar kabhi nahi aayi… yeh proof karne ki zaroorat to nahi hai ki hum log rashtrawadi hain ki nahi hain… iska bhi praman patra dena padta hai inki sarkaron mein (These people have politicised the Army… we have never seen such a government… there is no need to prove that we are nationalists or not… one has to give certificate for the same to this government),” she alleged.

Dimple claimed that someone had confused the “Kashi ke sansad (Varanasi MP Narendra Modi)”, who said that “there was no electricity in Kashi Vishwanath Temple” when she and Akhilesh had offered prayers.

Claiming that demonetisation was the karnama (misdeed) of the Centre, the MP said: “Our country is referred to as sone ki chidiya because women had made small savings, which were all taken away from them…”

“The Centre could not even wait till Holi to raise prices of LPG… Teen saal se maan ki baat karte karte 400 se 700 kar diya, aur prachar karte karte 700 se 800 kar diya (While doing maan ki baat for three years, he raised prices from Rs 400 to Rs 700 and while campaigning, he raised it from Rs 700 to Rs 800),” she alleged.

“BJP leaders are trying to give bait to voters in the name of loan waiver… just like it is offered to a fish,” she said.

Referring to Akhilesh, jiske “vichar saaf hain”, Dimple listed works undertaken by the SP government along with the promises the party had made in this election.

Before concluding her speech, Dimple again asked the crowd: “Aur soch lijiye Gujarati bhai aa gaye mukhyamantri ban ke to kya hoga… (Now, think what will happen if a Gujrati bhai becomes the chief minister).”

