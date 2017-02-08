UP polls 2017: Voting for ‘divided’ Samajwadi Party will help BJP, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati addresses an election rally in Ghaziabad in Tuesday. (PTI Photo) BSP chief Mayawati addresses an election rally in Ghaziabad in Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday said voting for a “divided” Samajwadi Party will help BJP, which, she claimed, will end reservation if elected to power. The ruling party “stands divided” due to the feud in the Yadav clan and Shivpal and Akhilesh camps will harm each other, she said at election meetings in Badaun and Shahjahanpur.

“Even the vote base of the Samajwadi Party has been split and your vote will go waste… You should vote for the BSP that alone can stop BJP,” Maywati said. “For the love of his son, Mulayam Singh Yadav humiliated his brother Shivpal at every step. Therefore, Shivpal’s supporters will defeat Akhilesh,” she said.

Attacking the SP government, Mayawati said it “renamed” the welfare schemes launched by her dispensation and presented them as theirs. The BSP chief said if her party came to power, it will not distribute laptops and mobile phones but provide financial help so that people could buy items of their choice and requirement.

“The BJP has failed in finding a chief ministerial face. The SP is banking on the tainted face of Akhilesh Yadav, in whose tenure, the state saw riots, loot and goondagardi,” she said. “Crores of rupees spent on highlighting development under the SP could have been put to better use … for improving the condition of the poor and deprived,” she said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said: “He has done only one special thing … He made rich people close to him richer. BJP will end reservation if it came to power.” She said BJP was an “anti-minority” party and had tried to interfere in issues like ‘triple talaq’, which is a matter of grave concern.

“Besides, minorities are concerned that they are looked at with doubt in the name of terrorism,” she said, adding that the Prime Minister failed to deliver on the promises he made in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

She said if BSP came to power, it “will waive off loans up to Rs one lakh taken by poor people, give them land, set up a commission for entrepreneurs, clear cane dues, give employment to the jobless in place of allowance and ensure better price for crops”.