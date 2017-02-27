UP Polls 2017: Dimple Yadav targets PM Modi over Mann Ki Baat

Dimple Yadav at the rally on Sunday. Dimple Yadav at the rally on Sunday.

Dimple Yadav, Kannauj MP and wife of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday launched an aggressive attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that discrimination on the lines of caste and religion was his real “mann ki baat”. Addressing an election rally in Shahganj area of Jaunpur, she said: “Teen saal Mann Ki Baat karte karte kab humari mata-behno ka cylinder 400 se 700 rupey ho gaya apko pata chala… teen saal tak jo mann ki baat karte rahe, ab unki mann ki baat mein kya tha pata chal gaya. Unke mann mein thi bhed-bhav ki baat, jati-dharma ki baat, Diwali-Ramzan ki baat aur shamshan-kabristan ki baat. (During the three years of Mann Ki Baat, did you even realise when the gas cylinder prices went up from Rs 400 to Rs 700. They kept telling you their mann ki baat for three years, now we know what they really had in their mind. Discrimination on the lines of caste, religion, Diwali-Ramzan, shamshan-kabristan was their real mann ki baat).”

Continuing her attack on the PM, she said, “Sabse jyada dukh hua jab bijli jo humare gharon ko chamkati hai usko Hindu aur Musalman bana diya.(I felt sad when PM even tried to divide power supply that reaches our homes on religious lines).”

Taking on BJP chief Amit Shah over his abbreviation of KASAB as Congress, SP and BSP, Dimple said while every one had learnt “Ka se Kabootar”, the Akhilesh government had tried to teach the people “Ka se Computer”. She said the SP would deliver “Sa se Smartphone” and “Ba se Bachon ke liye 1 kg ghee and 1 kg milk”.