UP polls 2017: SP-Congress will first do holika dahan, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav in Varanasi. PTI Lalu Prasad Yadav in Varanasi. PTI

RJD CHIEF Lalu Prasad, while campaigning SP-Congress candidates in Varanasi, on Monday said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking about celebrating Holi after election results on March 11, the alliance would first do “holika dahan (burn holika, the devil).” “Narendar Modi Holi khenlenge… kesariya lehrayenge… par humlog sabse pehle holika dahan kar denge…(Narendra Modi will play Holi, wave saffron… but we will do first do holika dahan)” said Lalu. Referring to himself as the “samdhi” of regions neighbouring Bihar border in Uttar Pradesh, Lalu said that the Prime Minister is the “twin brother” of US President Donald Trump.

“America mein woh jite hain Trump, suna hai na… Hindustan ka Trump hai Narendra Modi, dono jurua bhai hain.. Woh (Trump) saath country… Musalman country ko bola… nahi ane denge… kya kya karega… arey bhai kahan aag lagayega… ab wahi kaam Narendra Modi kar rahe hain humare desh mein… (Trump has won in the US, you must have heard… India’s Trump is Narendra Modi, they are twins… Trump has told seven Muslim countries not to come to the US… What else will he do… where will he set a fire… here, Narendra Modi is doing the same thing),” he added.

Lalu alleged that Modi, like Trump, was trying to create difference and divide. “Nasal, bhed aur dharma ke adhar par desh tukra tukra kar dena chahta hai… Iska hawa nikal gaya to nara lagaya shamshan-kabrishtan… (He wants to break the nation by discrimination on the basis of birth and religion… When he lost steam, he raised the slogan of cremation ground and graveyard).”

On Modi’s reference to “Ganga maiyya” calling him to Varanasi, Lalu said: “The PM does not even know that Ganga calls someone only for last rites.” He added that UP would see a repeat of Bihar poll results, in which BJP had lost.