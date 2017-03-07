UP polls 2017: Seems PM Modi will hold only roadshows in Varanasi, foreign jaunts over, says Akhilesh

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav arrives for a rally in Jaunpur. Reuters Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav arrives for a rally in Jaunpur. Reuters

On the third successive day of Narendra Modi’s campaign in Varanasi and adjoining areas, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took on the Prime Minister for his extended camping in the city, with Akhilesh remarking it appears that he may now leave his foreign jaunts to do “roadshows in Varanasi”.

Akhilesh, who has frequently taken potshots at Modi’s foreign trips during the campaign, said a rally addressed by the two alliance leaders, “Varanasi mein ek roadshow ke baad doosra roadshow kar rahein hai Pradhan Mantri. Aur lag raha hai ki PM roadshow hi karte rahenge; videsh jaana chhod denge ab (The way Modi is holding one roadshow after another, it seems he will now stop visiting foreign countries).”

Rahul compared the Prime Minister’s “roadshows” with “retakes” in a film shoot. “Modi-ji has done four retakes in four days. But things are not working,” he said. “He held a roadshow two days ago (but) it did not work. Then he held a roadshow yesterday — again it did not work. Today we heard Modi-ji was going on foot. He even fed the cows, went to (Lal Bahadur) Shastri-ji’s house…. He is doing different things but Kashi karvat le chuki hai (has taken a turn)…khisiani billi ab khamba noche (a phase to show frustration of failure).

Modi officially a “janata darshan” on Saturday, followed by a brief show on Sunday. On Monday, he went from DLW guesthouse, where he was staying, to Gargaghat temple to meet the priests there, stopping on several occasions along the way and greeting people assembled along the road.

Rahul said Modi fed cows and held roadshows but did not give answers about promises he had made but did not fulfill. “Had you fulfilled those promises, you would not have had to do these two or three roadshows,” he said.

A day after Modi strongly defended demonetisation, Rahul said that the poor were made to stand in queues and were not allowed to ask any questions. “Aapke pair par Modi-ji ne kulhadi maari,” he said.

Assuring that a victorious SP-Congress alliance will form a “government of youths”, the Congress leader said, “Ab Modi-ji ki aayu ho gayi hai. Ab wo buzurg ho gaye hain; age ho gayi hai. Ab thakaan ho gayi hai (Modi has aged and become old now. He has become tired).”

Akhilesh accused the Prime Minister of creating a fissure “even in electricity (supply) along the Hindu-Muslim line” — during a previous rally Modi had had alleged that the SP government gives more electricity during Ramzan and less during Holi and Diwali, and Akhilesh said he has countered with statistics.

In a bid to ward off Muslims from voting for the BSP, Akhilesh said Mayawati may align with the BJP “any time”.

Reaching out to the electorate in unemployment-ridden eastern UP, Rahul told the crowd that he is waiting for the day when former US President Barrack Obama’s wife cooks in her kitchen and appreciates the pressure cooker made in Jaunpur.

Ek aisa din aaye jab Obama-ji ki patni America mein apni rasoi me kuchch pakaye, pateele ko dekhe aur kahein ki bahut achcha patila hai, kahan se aaya, aur patile me dekhein ‘Made in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh’ (A time should come when Obama’s wife cooks in her kitchen in the United States, sees the cooking pot, finds it good and she should be able see ‘Made in Jaunpur’ written there),” the Congress vice-president said.

