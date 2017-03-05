UP polls 2017: Proper for PM to hold a rally, not a roadshow, says BJP ally RLSP

Union Minister for State for HRD Ministry and RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha. (File Photo) Union Minister for State for HRD Ministry and RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha. (File Photo)

NOT ONLY Opposition Congress, even BJP’s allies criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Varanasi on Saturday. While Congress on Saturday moved the Election Commission against Modi, taking exception to the roadshow, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Upendra Kushwaha — national president of RLSP — said the PM should instead have held a rally. “I would like to tell my friends in the BJP that it is not appropriate for a Prime Minister to hold a roadshow. It is proper for a PM to hold rallies but not a roadshow,” Kushwaha said in a statement. RLSP had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP and won three seats.

Kushwaha’s party was keen on contesting a few seats in the UP polls, as a BJP ally and had joined hands with some smaller parties in the state after the saffron party ignored its wish. The minister, however, claimed he withdrew from the contest on the request of the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah.

This comes on a day when the Congress sought action against the Prime Minister for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during campaigning in Varanasi. “The Prime Minister conducted the roadshow at Varanasi from BHU for about seven km without the necessary permission from the competent authority…,’’ Congress legal department secretary K C Mittal wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi.

He sought action and FIR against all BJP leaders, including Modi, who were part of the roadshow. Modi, whose roadshow covered three assembly segments, also visited the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairo temples. “It is requested that action may be taken and FIR registered against all BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi, who were part of the roadshow,” said Mittal.

The party said the entire video recording of the road show was aired at various channels and election authorities must also have recorded the same.

The Election Commission said it is ascertaining the facts and will act on the basis of the report. “We have asked the state poll authorities to send a report,” Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Dev told PTI.