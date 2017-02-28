Priyanka Gandhi will not campaign in UP elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Source: PTI Photo)

Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that the party’s star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not campaign further in the Uttar Pradesh elections. Speaking to NDTV, Azad said that Priyanka had taken up “a role in election management that leaves her no time to campaign for the party.” The daughter of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka did campaign for limited time in the state. She even did a few appearances in her mother’s parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

Azad, who is also the in-charge of the Congress in UP, spoke about the continued poor health of Sonia Gandhi, saying she will not campaign at all.

Speaking on the Congress-SP alliance, Azad said that Rahul Gandhi was not second fiddle to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. SP is fighting on 298 seats and the Congress on 105 in the elections.

“No one is second fiddle. Everywhere they (Rahul and Akhilesh) go they go together,” Azad said.

On being questioned about the decision to form the alliance, Azad clarified that the party didn’t want to fight on all seats “just for the heck of it and land up in opposition,” adding that they “wanted to be players.”

