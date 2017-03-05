UP polls 2017: PM Modi to cover wider area in tomorrow’s Varanasi road show

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI Photo Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a roadshow, in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show tomorrow in support of local BJP candidates and later address a rally as he pulls out all the stops ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on March 8. The events would follow massive back to back road shows held by PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi through the holy city today. The BJP leaders said Modi’s road show tomorrow will cover a different and much wider area during which the party candidates would accompany him. Earlier today, Modi paid obeisance at the historic Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples as part of his mega road show. The concerted saffron campaign led by Modi in the city underlines the stake the BJP has in the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency where it had won three of the five assembly seats in 2012. The Samajwadi Party had won the remaining two.

However, what is significant is that the SP and the Congress, both allies now but rivals five years back, had together polled more votes than the BJP in two of the three seats it had won.

With Modi now representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, his party is doing all it can to put up a commanding performance.

A host of Union ministers and top BJP leaders led by Amit Shah have been camping here to lead the party’s campaign for the last phase of polls.

The Prime Minister will stay here tomorrow night and hold more public events the day after.

As many as 40 seats will go to the polls in the last phase of the UP elections on March 8. The results will be out on March 11.